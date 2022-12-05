Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 12, 2022 – Boosie Badazz took to Twitter to react to a now-viral clip of actress, Gabrielle Union responding to the things he’s said about her stepchild, Zaya Wade, transitioning.

The American rapper has been critical of Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle for allowing Zaya, born Zion Wade, to transition to female.

Responding to Boosie’s criticism, Gabrielle made insinuations on the rapper’s sexuality.

“You got a lot of d*** on your mind,” said Union.

Boosie saw the clip and took to Twitter to call out Gabrielle for hinting that he’s gay.

He insisted he loves women then threw shade at Gabrielle’s husband. Boosie said Dwyane is the one who loves “d***”.

