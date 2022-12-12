Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, December 12, 2022 – American rapper, Blueface and and his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock’s relationship has been termed toxic by many and this toxicity appears to extend to Chrisean’s father.

Blueface, 25, has been said to hit musician Chrisean, 22, and vice versa, yet they have remained together.

Recently, Chrisean’s father was filmed punching Blueface in the face.

The punch was recorded on their family’s reality show, Crazy In Love.

Last night, Dec. 11, the premiere of the couple’s new show aired on The Zeus Network.

During the show, the full fight between Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s dad was shown, after video leaked of the encounter back in September.

In the new video, Rock’s dad confronts Blueface outside a hotel.

“I’m her father,” he says.

“Nice to meet you, father,” Blueface responds.

“Don’t do that ever again. Don’t touch my daughter like that ever again,” Chrisean Rock’s father warns.

“So you teach your daughter to put hands on men?” Blueface questions.

Moments later, Chrisean Rock’s father punches Blueface’s chin and a fight ensues.

Blueface ended up getting his revenge later when he sucker punched his girlfriend’s father.

Chrisean Rock later commented on the fight on social media.

“So my boyfriend knocked my dad out,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Da family stuff didn’t go well ion even know what’s going on.”

Watch the video below.

Chrisean Rock’s dad punched Blueface in the face 😳 pic.twitter.com/7qZqucTbws — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) December 12, 2022