Friday, December 23, 2022 – Fresh details have emerged over how senior government officers, including former Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, visited the four Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) rebels at the Yaya Hotel and Apartments in Nairobi.

The commissioners had been booked into the apartment on August 15 by a man identified as Edwin Ogwen, the same person who booked the Serena Hotel venues for a media conference.

The revelations were made public by Simon Miller, who appeared for the Yaya Hotel and Apartments.

Miller said three units were booked at the premises for the four commissioners and their security detail. “Two of the lady commissioners stayed in room 21 and two of the gentlemen stayed in room 23 then security stayed in 27,” Miller said.

Miller, who was cross-examined by IEBC commissioner Irene Masit’s lawyer Donald Kipkorir further said visits were made to the IEBC officials by high-profile politicians, including Tuju, during their stay.

“I know Tuju as a politician and as per our records he also visited the four commissioners,” Miller further said, providing CCTV footage dated August 15 showing Masit checking in minutes past 8 pm.

The press conference convened by IEBC vice chair Juliana Cherera and Commissioners Justus Nyang’aya, Francis Wanderi, and Irene Masit threw the country into confusion.

However, IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati and Commissioners Boya Molu and Prof Abdi Guliye stood firm and announced William Ruto as the Winner of the August 9th Presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.