Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s daughter, Winnie Odinga, on Monday skipped a meeting with President William Ruto at State House Nairobi.

Ruto was meeting all the nine East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MPs who were elected last month.

Winnie’s conspicuous absence from Ruto’s meeting left Kenyans talking.

Some netizens took to Twitter to question why Winnie Odinga did not attend Ruto’s meeting at State House, Nairobi, despite being an elected EALA MP.

However, in a rejoinder, Winnie Odinga was forced to come out and explain why she did not attend the State House meeting convened by the Head of State.

Raila’s daughter faulted those who were pointing an accusing finger at her for not making it to the State House meeting.

According to her, she was not available and that she was informed about the meeting on the last day.

“I think people are making a storm out of a teacup. The meeting was at short notice and I was unavailable,” she said.

During the meeting, the Head of State urged the legislators to put aside their political differences and work as a team for the betterment of our country.

“When we talk about trade and investment, there are no political parties; do your best for our country and economy,” Ruto said.

The president further asked the members to advocate for the peace of the region, saying that it is the only way that would bring in more investors hence expanding the interest of the East African member states.

“The economic expansion of the Community is in the best interest of all nations and citizens of East Africa,” he added.

