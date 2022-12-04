Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 4, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio has urged President William Ruto to make public the entire recommendations of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) task force report.

Speaking at an event in Siaya County, Azimio leaders, led by Minority Leader in the National Assembly Opiyo Wandayi, lamented over the uncertainty of the curriculum.

He acknowledged that Ruto had given directives on the Grade Six transition to junior secondary school.

However, the directive on transition was reportedly insufficient to address issues raised on CBC.

In particular, he wondered whether there were still plans to scrap the curriculum in the future.

“A government must have clear and coherent policies, especially on critical matters such as education. You can keep the country uncertain on a matter as critical as a change in the education curriculum.”

“Tell us exactly what you want to do with this CBC. Stop prevaricating and meandering. Just tell us clearly on the way forward,” he stated.

Additionally, Wandayi urged Ruto to publicise plans he put in place to facilitate junior secondary now that they will be domiciled in primary schools.

“If you want Grade Seven in primary schools, what are you doing to address the infrastructure issue, and where is the money coming from?”

“Over and above CDF, what other plans do you have to improve the infrastructure to be able to accommodate CBC students?” he pondered.

Wandayi made the remarks days after Ruto released a preliminary report on the transition of Grade Six to junior secondary, with the full report expected to be released in March 2023.

The Presidential Working Party of Education Reforms is set to meet stakeholders in institutions of higher learning before a final report is released.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.