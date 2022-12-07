Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – Machakos County Senator, Agnes Kavindu Muthama, has said she is fully in support of president William Ruto‘s administration despite being elected on the Azimio One Kenya Alliance ticket during the August 9th Presidential election.

Speaking in Mavoko when Ruto launched the construction of low-cost houses in the area, Kavindu said Azimio is a forgotten case and that’s why most leaders from the Lower Eastern region have decided to support the president in his development agenda.

This is a big blow to Azimio leader, Raila Odinga since Kavindu was among his point women in lower Eastern.

During the event, Ruto urged all leaders to support his course to change the lives of ordinary citizens because that’s why they were elected.

Ruto was accompanied by Kitui Governor, Julius Malombe Machakos Governor, Wavinya Ndeti, former Senator, Johnstone Muthama and former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko among other leaders.

