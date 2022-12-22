Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Fresh details have emerged over how Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, was controlling the four Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Commissioners who disowned the August 9th Presidential results.

The four commissioners led by vice chairperson Juliana Cherera, Irene Masit, Justus Nyang’aya, and Francis Wanderi stormed out of the Bomas of Kenya which was the national tallying center on August 15th and moved to an apartment in Yaya where they stayed for five days.

President William Ruto has already formed a tribunal to investigate the conduct of the four commissioners

However, it is the evidence of the Yaya Apartments management that could tie the four top IEBC chiefs to the Raila Odinga-led Azimio team.

The premises has presented logs that show the four officials checked in on August 15, with their bookings done by a person identified as Edwin Ong’ong’a Ogwe.

Edwin is a close confidante of Raila Odinga and the hotel has released CCTV footage showing ODM secretary General, Edwin Sifuna visiting the commissioner’s apartment in Yaya.

Others who visited the apartment included Raila Odinga’s campaign spokesman, Prof Makau Mutua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.