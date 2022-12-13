Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has once again attacked Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, saying he was born a loser.

In his Jamhuri Day Message to Kenyans, Cherargei, who is one of the loyal footsoldiers of President William Ruto, first congratulated the Head of state for awarding scholarships to all those Kenyans who attended the Jamhuri Day Celebrations at Nyayo Stadium on Monday.

“Thank you H.E Ruto for ensuring all Kenyans who attended Jamhuri Day celebrations got scholarships from the University of Arizona majority being hustlers and youth who shall use Tech Company’s partnership to get more opportunities,” Cherargei wrote on his Facebook page.

He further mocked Raila by saying, ‘ION: Ati why Raila lost? He shall always lose!!”

Raila has unsuccessfully contested for the presidency five times and is planning to contest again during the 2027 Presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.