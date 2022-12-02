Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 2, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga has vowed to overthrow President William Ruto’s government for threatening the country’s democracy.

Speaking on Friday after Ruto suspended the four IEBC commissioners who rejected the outcome of the August 9th Presidential election, Raila declared that the Azimio coalition will kick off anti-Ruto rallies on December 7th to force his government to resign.

Raila further said the rallies will pile pressure on Ruto to rescind his decision to dismiss the embattled four commissioners.

“We will return to the same venue for more consultations and pray for the democracy of our country which is under threat. We will bring this system down. Let us all stand up for our country before it’s too late,” Ruto said.

Ruto on Friday suspended the embattled IEBC Commissioner led by Vice Chair Juliana Cherera.

In a Gazette Notice on Friday, the President said their suspension was effective immediately.

The other commissioners are Justus Nyang’aya, Francis Wanderi and Irene Masit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST