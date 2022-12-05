Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 5, 2022 – The NGO Council of Kenya has appealed to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to reconsider his planned demonstrations on December 7th.

The Council National Chairman Stephen Cheboi appealed for calm in the country, since Kenyans have just come out of a deeply divisive and closely contested election, which dominated most of 2022 with the economy taking a turn for the worst, while the cost of living shot up.

“The National Council of NGOs-Kenya is now urging Raila to put the interests of the country first since the majority of the Kenyans want stability at this point, ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities,” said Cheboi.

At the same time, the chairman lauded the government for launching the Hustlers Fund to enable struggling Kenyans to improve their livelihoods.

“We urge the government and other lending institutions to ensure the credit facility is affordable to all Kenyans in every part of the nation,” said Cheboi.

