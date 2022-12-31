Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 31, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has been thrown into mourning following the death of a mother of a top world leader who is his close friend.

In a social media post on Saturday, Raila Odinga, through his party Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), announced the passing of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heerabin Modi.

Raila mourned with the PM, noting that he knows the pain of losing a parent or rather a mother, adding that he was putting the deceased’s family in his prayers.

“There is no greater sorrow than the passing of one’s mum. My deepest condolences go to my friend, Prime Minister @narendramodi, following the loss of his dear mother, Heeraben Modi. We are praying for you and your entire family. May God Almighty grant her soul eternal rest,” Raila Odinga stated.

Heerabin Modi, 100, has already been cremated in Gandhinagar.

