Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, December 26, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has bashed the clergy for immersing itself into politics during the just concluded presidential elections.

Speaking at a church service in Siaya County, Raila specifically lambasted the Anglican Church of Kenya for imploring him and his Azimio team to drop their Supreme Court petition against President William Ruto’s victory.

“We were saddened to see the leadership of the Anglican Church getting involved in the political agitation, asking politicians particularly those from Azimio who had petitioned the outcome of the election because of rigging that they must withdraw the petition in the interest of unity and went ahead to put pressure on the elders from some communities to say that if those who had rejected the results don’t withdraw the challenge, they will be cursed,” Raila said.

The opposition supremo also took issue with the church for what he termed as turning a blind eye to social injustices in the country.

Raila further claimed that the current administration is using church platforms to attack the opposition. He stated that it is shameful that the clergy continues to allow President Ruto and his allies to use the altar to advance their political interests.

“The church should be the conscience of society. The church should act firmly against injustices. Am not giving blanket criticism against the church, but we have seen for example church leaders associating themselves with injustices in our country.

“We never go to church to play politics. The top leadership of this country has taken to church platforms to shout at us, telling us the government has done this and that. The government programmes are implemented in government offices or political platforms and not in the churches,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.