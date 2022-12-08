Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 8, 2022 – Renowned City Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has urged President William Ruto to shelve plans to create an office of the leader of the opposition in order to give former Prime Minister Raila Odinga some job.

In a Tweet, Ahmednasir said it is imperative for a loser of an election, like Raila Odinga, to go home rather than seek power again through such an office.

He blasted Raila Odinga, claiming that he has insatiable greed for power.

“H.E William Ruto, please drop this nonsense of “Office of Opposition Leader”. It is a constitutional heresy. Runners-up in a Presidential contest go home. His party becomes the opposition in Bunge. Kenya MUST stop this silly mania of trying to quench Hon Raila’s legendary lust for power,” he said.

Raila wants the creation of the office of Official Opposition Leader, fully funded by the exchequer; an idea that Ruto now supports fully.

In fact, Ruto has directed his Kenya Kwanza MPs to fast-track the bill for the creation of the office which will be occupied by Raila.

Reports indicate that there are plans to create an office of the opposition and deputy opposition leader.

The office will be key in checkmating the government and ensuring that it fulfills its manifesto to the people.

This has been argued that it helps in ensuring that the winner takes it all issue is solved and the Opposition Leader at least has something to do.

The office is set to be funded by the government and its occupiers will receive a salary from the government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.