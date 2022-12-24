Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 24, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga has said that he will continue fighting for the rights of Kenyans and keep the government in check to ensure that Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza government do not abuse the power.

Speaking at the burial of former councilor James Ochieng Ruku in Awendo Migori county on Friday, Raila said that he will announce his political move in January and that is when Kenyans will understand whether he will be contesting for presidency come 2027.

Raila also dismissed ICT cabinet secretary Eliud Owalo and other Luo leaders attacking him in the region, saying that Azimio’s victory was stolen and the matter is not yet over and that the truth will surface soon.

“The matter is not yet over. I will give direction at the beginning of January,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.