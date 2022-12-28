Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, December 28, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has maintained that he won the August 9th Presidential election but he was rigged out by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati.

In an exclusive interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday evening, Raila said that votes were stolen at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi, and not at the polling stations as leaders of the coalition have claimed.

Azimio chief agent Saitabao Kanchory had earlier claimed that Raila lost the election because the coalition did not have representatives in some polling stations.

Kanchory further claimed that Raila’s most trusted lieutenants, among them Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, mismanaged the election agents.

However, Raila said he did not lose the election because Azimio did not handle the issue of agents well.

“Our votes were stolen at the tallying centre and not at the polling stations. Our campaigns were the most organised,” he stated.

“Even if there were no agents, then it shouldn’t be a license for anyone to steal elections.”

Raila said the electoral agency must ensure votes of all candidates are protected whether they have agents at the polling stations or not.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.