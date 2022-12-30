Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, December 30, 2022 – A section of Bunge La Mwananchi members has endorsed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s presidential bid in 2027, saying he is the only man capable of sending President William Ruto to Sugoi.

Speaking in one of the Bunge La Wananchi forums at Jacaranda Stadium, Nairobi, Nunu Okanga, who is the chairman of the group, said it is only Raila Odinga who can rescue the country from massive corruption and nepotism in the public sector.

Nunu also criticized the Anglican Church Archbishop, Jackson Ole Sapit, saying the man of the cloth has mixed politics with religion.

The chairman also warned those United Democratic Alliance (UDA) supporters who were sending threatening messages on his phone saying if he dies today, President William Ruto should be held personally responsible.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.