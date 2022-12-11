Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 11, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is now a lone ranger after former President Uhuru Kenyatta said he will resign as the Azimio One Kenya Alliance chairman.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, former Jubilee Party Vice chairman, David Murathe said the former Head of state will resign to concentrate on the great lakes peace process.

Uhuru‘s resignation is billed as a move to allow him to focus on the peace initiative he is spearheading in the East African region.

“We will be having a meeting very soon where he will formally resign as the chairman of the Azimio council. Obviously, you cannot have two drivers steering a bus. This vehicle called Azimio now has one driver and that driver is Jakom (Mr. Odinga),” Murathe said.

The former Gatanga lawmaker said Uhuru will now leave the mantle to Raila and Azimio systems.

“He is now above local politics. Going forward, everything is Jakom and the Azimio system. The council will sit and make a decision about who takes up the position but the overall leader of Azimio is now Jakom and there is no ambiguity about it,” he stated.

