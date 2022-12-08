Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, December 8, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga has disappointed his raucous supporters after he cancelled the parallel Jamhuri Day celebrations he was planning on December 12th.

In a statement issued by Ugunja Member of Parliament, Opiyo Wandayi, Raila said he cancelled the event as a result of “Upcoming engagements that will keep the party’s top leaders away in the run-up to Jamhuri Days and a few days after.”

Wandayi said the engagements by their leaders were awaiting confirmation at the time the announcement of parallel celebrations was made.

“We reaffirm that even with the cancellation of the parallel celebrations, the People’s Dialogue shall continue in one way or another, in public or private in the coming days, weeks and months in different parts of the country,” he said.

The lawmaker further reiterated the opposition’s commitment to keeping President William Ruto’s administration in check to ensure it delivers on its promises to Kenyans.

“As Azimio, we promise that we shall continue to stand together and fight together until the Ruto regime returns to what really matters to the people,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.