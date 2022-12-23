Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 23, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has attacked President William Ruto’s government for failing to achieve what they promised Kenyans in their 100 days in power.

In a statement on Thursday, Raila who is also the Azimio One Kenya Alliance supremo gave Ruto’s administration four out of ten ratings which is equivalent to 40 percent.

“During the run-up to the August elections, it was agreed that the incoming administration’s top priority would be restoring the economy and lowering the cost of living for Kenyans,” the statement said.

“However, in these first 100 days of the UDA administration, these issues have hardly received the attention that Kenyans had expected,” Raila said.

The statement continued by claiming that in the first 100 days of the UDA administration, there had been no signs of improvement in the economy or the cost of living.

The party specifically denounced the elimination of subsidies for petroleum, diesel, electricity, paraffin, and school fees, as well as the termination of the Linda Mama program, which offered maternity services to mothers who were economically disadvantaged.

“The government has effectively pulled the life support from the mouths of millions of Kenyans and left them on their own,” the veteran leader stated.

The UDA regime, according to Odinga, lacks a clear strategy or economic blueprint and has no interest in bringing down the price of necessities, generating jobs, raising production, or rescuing people from poverty.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.