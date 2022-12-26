Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, December 26, 2022 – President William Ruto has responded to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s criticism of his performance in the first 100 days in office, saying the Opposition chief is just jealous of his success.

Speaking during an interdenominational Christmas service held at the Eldoret Sports Club, Uasin Gishu County, Ruto downplayed Raila’s criticism, saying they were misplaced.

However, he said it was within the opposition’s rights to express their views.

The Head of State maintained that the criticism will not derail his plans of executing the Kenya Kwanza manifesto and deliver the nation from the burden of borrowing.

He asserted that his administration embarked on a mission to “build a new foundation for Kenya’s economy” and reduce the reliance on borrowing.

In addition, the President stated that his government will not give in to the pressure of borrowing to finance development projects despite the pressure mounted on him.

Raila had criticized Ruto over unfulfilled promises in his first 100 days in office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.