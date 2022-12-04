Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, December 4, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is in tears. This is after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was awarded as among the best institutions in terms of procurement.

During the Kenya Institute of Supply Management Awards held at Carnivore Grounds, the commission emerged third in the Public Procurement Project of the Year category.

The award is for its “excellent” management of procurement processes in the last year.

A statement by the Commission indicated that it was feted during the Kenya Institute of Supply Management Award gala dinner.

“The Commission was feted for its excellent management of procurement processes in the last year,” read the statement in part.

Felix Koskei, the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, was the chief guest at the gala dinner.

“IEBC was awarded first runners-up in the Public Procurement Project of the Year,” the statement by the Commission continued.

According to the organizers, the Kenya Institute of Supply Management Award gala dinner aims at recognizing individuals and organizations with best practices in Supply Chain Management.

The honour came amid a battle pitting President William Ruto against former Prime Minister Raila Odinga over the suspension of the 4 IEBC commissioners, turned rebels.

Raila has been a fierce defender of the four embattled commissioners since they disowned the results announced by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati after the August 9, elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.