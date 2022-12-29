Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 29, 2022 – President William Ruto is without a doubt a disturbed man after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga hinted at vying for the presidency yet again come 2027.

Speaking during an interview, the Azimio leader did not rule out the possibility of him vying for the presidency again in 2027.

The former prime minister has lost in all his attempts to run for the country’s top job since 1997.

With his fifth bid in the 2022 General Election, it had been presumed that would be his last attempt in the presidency.

However, even with this year’s loss, Raila could be eyeing the seat again in the oncoming vote.

He would be aged 82 years by the time the 2027 General Election is held.

“I do not have to run as a President in 2027, if I don’t run, somebody else will run. But I have not said that I am not going to run,” he said.

To ensure that he never loses again, Raila is now pushing for the employment of a full manual electoral system in the 2027 General Election.

In the previous polls held since the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, the electronic system has been used to complement the manual one.

However, with the hybrid management of the elections, there have been concerns about malpractice in every electoral cycle.

Azimio now wants the country to fully revert to the manual system at the expense of the electoral system which the opposition claimed has been misused to rig elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.