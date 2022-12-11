Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 11, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga asked his former Personal Assistant, Ibrahim Auma Nyangoya, to portray servant leadership while serving in Governor Johnson Sakaja’s cabinet.

Through a statement yesterday, Raila confirmed that he parted ways with Auma, the incoming county executive committee (CEC) for boroughs administration and personnel docket.

“Today, I am like a proud father. After serving me diligently for many years, Ibrahim Auma was recently tapped to join Governor Johnson Sakaja’s cabinet to head its boroughs system,” Raila stated.

“To Ibbie (Ibrahim), I give you my blessing. Deliver to Nairobi with the same heart of service we know you so well for,” he added.

Auma credited Raila for his success, which caught Sakaja’s attention, who then tapped into his expertise to help him execute his mandate to take services closer to the city residents.

“Today I had the honour of being formally released by my mentor, Raila Odinga, who I have served as Personal Assistant for a long time,” Auma wrote.

“Baba, thank you so much for teaching me servant leadership,” he continued.

According to the Azimio Principal, Auma will be tasked with helping Sakaja deliver after creating five mini-administrative zones in the capital city, an idea he borrowed from the US.

A borough in the US is a unit of local government or other administrative divisions below the level of the state.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.