Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Saturday, December 10, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has vehemently denied claims that he was coerced into calling off the planned parallel Jamhuri Day celebrations at Jacaranda Grounds.

This is after rumours emerged that President William Ruto bullied Raila into calling off the event that was meant to undermine the government.

Addressing the Jumuiya ya Kaunti za Pwani summit in Tana River, Raila reiterated that nobody could intimidate the opposition and that he only postponed the rally to attend a global summit in the United States.

He stated that he would jet out of the country on Saturday (today) to attend the USA-Africa summit following an invitation from President Joe Biden.

The ODM Leader revealed that he was slated to address the summit bringing together Heads of State from Africa in his capacity as the African Union High Representative on infrastructure.

“I cancelled the Jamhuri day rally after I got an invitation from the US government to travel to the US tomorrow for the US-Africa Summit. Some people are now saying that I was cowed. I do not fear any human being,” a firm Odinga stated.

“I was invited to address presidents and investors on opportunities in the infrastructure sector,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.