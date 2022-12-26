Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 26, 2022 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has launched a scathing attack on the Church leaders for propagating injustices in society.

Addressing the congregation at Nyamira Anglican Church at Kang’o Kajaramogi in Bondo, Raila said the church had failed to speak out against injustices.

Revisiting the last General Election, Raila claimed that what was witnessed at Bomas on August 15 when IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati announced the presidential results was shameful.

“We saw the church standing in front of the cameras trying to sanitise a very flawed process. We have seen some churches being turned into platforms for political agitations and campaigns. On Sundays, political leadership going to churches supposedly to pray, once the service is over they take over the church platform to vilify and insult some Kenyans and we have seen clergy sitting behind and cheering,” Raila stated.

The former premier said the church should not be used as a political platform.

“We never go to church to play politics. The top leadership of this country has taken to church platforms to shout at us, telling us the government has done this and that. The government programmes are implemented in government offices or political platforms and not in the churches,” he said.

He singled out the Anglican Church of Kenya over political agitation.

“We were saddened to see the leadership of the Anglican Church, led by Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit, getting involved in the political agitation, asking politicians particularly those from Azimio who had petitioned the outcome of the election because of rigging that they must withdraw the petition in the interest of unity and went ahead to put pressure on the elders from some communities to say that if those who had rejected the results don’t withdraw the challenge, they will be cursed,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.