Friday, December 9, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is in tears. This is after he lost one of his strong pillars in Mt. Kenya.

Azimio Youth League Chairman Solomon Kuria resigned yesterday, citing erosion of the coalition’s ideals.

Kuria’s resignation came a day after he skipped the crucial Kamukunji protest rally against President William Ruto which was graced by Raila Odinga himself.

Kuria noted that his decision was prompted by several issues, some of which he vowed to address later.

“Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party was formed as a culmination of extensive consultations amongst key stakeholders.”

“At all times, the rule of law, protection of suitable ambiance for investors and Kenyans, in general, to work, do business and attend to their daily chores was a guiding principle agreed upon by all those involved,” Kuria asserted.

He lamented that the coalition kept him in the dark over recent calls for mass action, reneging on their agreement.

He also disagreed with ODM Party Raila Odinga over his approach to solving national issues.

According to Kuria, Azimio’s approach as an Opposition outfit and its stand on Ruto’s administration’s Hustler Fund was misguided and ill-advised.

The former youth leader accused Azimio of backtracking on the promise to end the culture of wastage.

He claimed that Raila’s coalition resorted to extra-judicial resolutions, a complete diversion from the original plan.

“We documented the resolve to only rely on the courts in the event we lost the elections,” Kuria alleged.

He regretted that Azimio was dishonest by planning to hold demonstrations that were then scaled down to what is now being called ‘Citizen engagement rallies’

“It is strange that nobody found it necessary to consult or inform me of any of these plans, much as I am the representative of the largest constituency of the membership of the Party, youth,” Kuria wondered.

Kuria further asked the Azimio youths to distance themselves from Raila’s demonstrations.

