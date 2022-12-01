Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 01 December 2022 – The Mexican Football Federation has announced that first-team boss Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino has left his role after the North American nation failed to make it out of the World Cup group stage for the first time since 1978.

The legendary Martino was axed following Mexico’s frustrating campaign in Qatar, which saw them eliminated in the group stages.

The Tricolor were sent packing after they finished third in Group C of the tournament with four points having kicked off their campaign with a draw against Poland before Argentina stunned them 2-0 in their second fixture.

That result meant Mexico’s streak of making it into the knockout stages ended at nine tournaments. The last time they failed to make it out of the group stage was 1978.