Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Saturday, 17 December 2022 – Croatia have secured a third-place victory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after beating Morocco 2-1 on Saturday evening, December 17.

The game, which took place at the Khalifa Stadium in Qatar, was attended by over 44,000 fans. Croatia’s Josko Gvardiol scored the opener in the seventh minute, while Morocco’s Achraf Dari scored a goal in the ninth minute. Mislav Orsic scored the decisive goal in the 42nd minute to seal the win for Croatia.

Gvardiol, 20, became the youngest goalscorer of the Croatian national team at the World Cup, surpassing Ivica Olic (2002).

This is Croatia’s second bronze World Cup medal since the 1998 World Cup in France. The team came second at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, their highest achievement to date.

Morocco’s achievements in Qatar will be remembered after becoming the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals.

The World Cup final between defending champion France and Argentina is scheduled for Sunday December 18, at Lusail Stadium.