Friday, 30 December 2022 – Police have launched investigations into the mysterious death of Victoria Muthoni, a student at Kenyatta University.

Muthoni reportedly left home on December 25th and informed her father that she was going to her sister’s place.

However, she did not visit her sister as alleged.

She instead visited her boyfriend’s place in Kahawa Sukari.

Muthoni’s boyfriend allegedly left her in the house and went to celebrate Christmas with his family.

Neighbours became suspicious after a foul smell started emanating from the house on Wednesday.

They informed the police and after breaking into the house, Muthoni’s body was found lying lifeless.

Her boyfriend has been arrested as investigations continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.