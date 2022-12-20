Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – Fans of Argentina lined the streets on Tuesday, December 20 to celebrate Lionel Messi and his teammates following their stunning World Cup triumph over France on Sunday December 18.

Argentina won their third World Cup, and their first since 1986, on penalties after the game finished 3-3 after 120 minutes.

As Argentina’s heroes return to capital Buenos Aires in the early hours of Tuesday, the country’s government announced it will be a national holiday to celebrate the World Cup triumph.

Superstar, Messi could be seen smiling as he departed the plane with the World Cup in his hand while manager Lionel Scaloni gave a little wave.

Messi said to reporters after the match on Sunday: “I want to be in Argentina to see how crazy it is.

“I want them to wait for me, I can’t wait to go there and enjoy it with them.” “Obviously, I wanted to complete my career with this, (I) can’t ask for more. ‘Finishing my career this way is impressive. After this, what else?”I have a Copa America, a World Cup. Almost at the very end.“I love soccer, what I do.”I enjoy being part of the national team, the group.”I want to enjoy a couple of more matches being a world champion.”

See the photos and the video below

World champion Argentina returned home to a rapturous welcome. The country has declared a national holiday for #WorldCup celebrations. Watch how #Messi and company were welcomed by fans.@eriknjoka joined by @DiggySinghDeo for details



Watch more: https://t.co/AXC5qRuO3J pic.twitter.com/kcp1ZSyWmj — WION (@WIONews) December 20, 2022