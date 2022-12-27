Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 27, 2022 – Liverpool have beaten out top rivals, Manchester United for the signature of PSV forward Cody Gakpo, in the January transfer window.

PSV confirmed that Liverpool has agreed to a £44 million ($53m) deal for Cody Gakpo who had a terrific World Cup outing with the Netherlands.

A statement released by the Dutch club read;

“PSV and Liverpool FC have reached an agreement on the upcoming transfer of Cody Gakpo.

“The 23-year-old attacker will immediately leave for England where he will undergo the necessary formalities to complete the transfer. Both clubs are not making any announcements about the transfer fee. ‘But this is a record transfer for PSV,’ said general manager Marcel Brands.

“The PSV management completed the transfer on Boxing Day and gave Gakpo permission to travel to England.”