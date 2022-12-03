Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, December 2, 2022 – Hollywood actors, Tom Hanks has announced he’s launching a coffee line called “Hanx for Our Troops” with all of the profits going to veterans and their families.

“We saw HANX as a way to support Veterans and military families, as 100% of the profits go to organizations that have proven to be of great aid to those who have served our country,” the “Saving Private Ryan” and “Forrest Gump” star said in a statement. “Good products for good reason.”

The website elaborates, “Beyond our operational upkeep and necessary business expenses, all earnings (profits) will go towards a community of trusted organizations that provide support to Veterans and their families,” adding, “We honor the patriotism and service of our veterans and their families.”

Hanks has played veteran in several movies and co-produced the WWII series “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific.” In 2016, he was awarded France’s Legion d’Honneur for his work highlighting the world war 2.