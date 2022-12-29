Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 29, 2022 – A prominent Kenyan leader has called for the resignation of President William Ruto for failing to achieve what he promised Kenyans during his first 100 days in office.

Speaking on Thursday, Alliance Popular (AP) party leader Dan Ojowa said Ruto has achieved nothing in his first 100 days in office and needs to do the honourable thing of resigning as the President of Kenya.

Ojowa further said a huge section of Kenyans who voted for Ruto in the August elections have lost trust in him after he failed to fulfill his pledges within the last three months.

The politician advised Ruto to resign and allow Kenyans to hold a snap election and elect a more reasonable head of state.

“Ruto has lost a chunk of the 32% who voted for him and he currently lacks the mandate to lead. He needs to step aside so we’ve Kenya’s Presidential Election 2023,” Ojowa stated.

The self-declared chairman of Federal States of Africa (FSA) said should Ruto refuse to quit willingly he will organize demonstrations to force him to resign.

“Ruto has failed and it’s time he leaves office. Either he hears the noble call or we shall call for nationwide demonstrations,” Ojowa added.

