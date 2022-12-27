Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, December 27, 2022 – Roots party Presidential candidate, Prof George Wajackoyah has accused President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, of stealing his manifesto.

In an interview with journalists in Mombasa on Monday, Wajackoyah said what Ruto and Gachagua are implementing is his campaign manifesto which he had rolled out before the August 9th Presidential election.

Wajakoyah claimed that the agenda of returning port services back to Mombasa which has been implemented by President William Ruto was his manifesto agenda.

He also said the police reforms and uniform which Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is currently advocating for was his agenda.

He further stated that Kenyans have started rearing snakes in Baringo as he has been informed by Baringo Governor Cheboi.

“All that was my manifesto ukiangalia what they are talking about it is in my manifesto wameiba manifesto yangu. Hio agenda ya kurudisha port services back to Mombasa ni manifesto yangu hio wameniibia. I had the other day Baringo Governor told me that there is a lot of snakes in his county and Kenyans have started rearing snakes.

“I want to urge them to continue rearing snakes they have a lot of money. Hata hio mambo ya police yenye niliskia Gachagua anaongelea hio ni manifesto yangu, I was talking about the police uniform...,” Wajackoyah said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST