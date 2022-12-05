Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 5, 2022 – Kisumu County Governor, Prof Anyang Nyong’o, has formed a task force to investigate a fire incident at a section of the Jua Kali area where property worth millions of shillings was razed down.

The fire which broke out on Saturday night, destroyed motor vehicles, Jua Kali sheds, motor vehicle spare parts, and assorted equipment worth millions of shillings.

Nyong’o in a statement to the media said the tragedy whose cause is yet to be established had disrupted economic activities in the area.

“I have constituted a team to look into the extent of damage and losses, repairs needed and necessary preventive measures to be undertaken in the short term and long term,” he said.

The multi-agency team chaired by Acting City Manager Abala Wanga, he said, has been directed to table their findings in 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the affected artisans have appealed to well-wishers to support them rebuild their enterprises since they did not manage to salvage anything.

Kisumu Jua Kali Association Secretary General David Odanga said the cause of the fire in the Zambia area was yet to be established.

