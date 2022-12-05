Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, December 5, 2022 – Private schools stand to be the biggest losers of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) after President William Ruto announced that Junior Secondary schools will be domiciled in Primary Schools.

Owners of private schools have decried losses they will incur following Ruto’s ‘weird’ decision.

Speaking during the official opening of Mary Joy Junior secondary school at Mombasa yesterday, the school owner Mary Waigi stated that the school was ready to admit students.

“This has cost us much. A lot of money which I cannot even state the amount. The school construction was ready and it will remain independent.”

“When a new issue is introduced, it comes with its own cost, and being an entrepreneur, you have to be ready, especially at such a time when the economy is tough. Since we believe we are entrepreneurs, we trust God will see us through,” she uttered.

Waigi also stated that private schools do not suffer from teachers shortage as they always take advantage of unemployed tutors in the country.

“We do not have a shortage of teachers since there are a lot of teachers out there who are unemployed. We are taking advantage of employing those teachers. We are also happy because the government is taking the issue seriously and has promised to employ 30,000 teachers in January,” she announced.

Kenya Private Schools Association chairman, Charles Ochome, stated that the facilities which had already been constructed are suitable for every kind of student.

“We are putting up facilities that are acceptable to all our children, even those with special needs. Parents need to cooperate to ensure that children go to the next level. That’s why we have day schools in every part of the country,” he announced.

Rukia Omar, assistant secretary of KPSA echoed that institutions were ready to admit students, calling on the government to take note of the extra effort private schools always put in to ensure the students get quality education.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.