Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday December 16, 2022 – Prince William’s godmother and Queen’s lady-in-waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, has met with black British charity boss, Ngozi Fulani, today to apologise in person for repeatedly asking her ‘what part of Africa are you from?’ at a royal reception.

The 83-year-old, who served the late Queen for six decades, stepped down from her honorary role ‘with immediate effect’ amid an outcry after Miss Fulani tweeted about her experience at the event last month.

Prince William criticised his godmother’s ‘unacceptable comments,’ saying ‘racism has no place in our society’.

After the public outcry, Lady Susan Hussey requested to meet Sistah Space founder Ngozi Fulani in person to issue an apology after she repeatedly asked Fulani where she was “really” from.

The meeting took place at Buckingham Palace on Friday, and the former aide expressed her ‘sincere apologies’.

The statement added that the King and Queen Consort were ‘pleased that both parties have reached this welcome outcome’, and criticised the ‘torrent of abuse’ Miss Fulani has since received on social media.

The Palace said today: ‘At this meeting, filled with warmth and understanding, Lady Susan offered her sincere apologies for the comments that were made and the distress they caused to Ms. Fulani.

‘Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area.

‘Ms. Fulani, who has unfairly received the most appalling torrent of abuse on social media and elsewhere, has accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended.

‘Both Ms. Fulani and Lady Susan ask now that they be left in peace to rebuild their lives in the wake of an immensely distressing period for them both.

‘They hope that their example shows a path to resolution can be found with kindness, co-operation and the condemnation of discrimination wherever it takes root.

‘It is the wish of both parties that, at the end of the UN’s 16 days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, attention can now return to the important work of Sistah Space in supporting women affected by domestic abuse.

‘Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort and other members of the Royal Family have been kept fully informed and are pleased that both parties have reached this welcome outcome.’