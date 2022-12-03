Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, December 2, 2022 – Prince William’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey has offered to personally meet with the British charity campaigner, Ngozi Fulani, who accused her of racial ‘abuse’.

Friends told the Mail that the 83-year-old former lady-in-waiting to the late Queen, who was retained by the king in an honorary role, has reiterated her wish to apologise directly to the British-Nigerian campaigner.

Sources also made clear that contrary to suggestions that the charity founder had not heard from them, Palace officials had ‘reached out’ through a number of channels including Safe Lives, the domestic abuse charity that invited her to attend, in order to express their ‘profound’ regret for the ‘unacceptable’ comments and were keen to engage with her when she felt ready.

They said they will continue to do so but it is clear that they have not yet heard back from Miss Fulani, who has given several media interviews on the incident.

Sources say it is their hope that she will engage with the Palace to discuss her experience directly in the hope that they can work with her when she is ready, and express apologies in person.

Miss Fulani says she was left feeling ‘violated’ after Prince William’s godmother, who served as the late Queen’s right-hand woman for 62 years, ‘interrogated’ her about where she was from at a Palace reception on Tuesday, despite her making clear she was British.

Ngozi Fulani told Good Morning Britain she had not heard from the Palace since Prince William’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, ‘interrogated’ her about where she was from

She also accused Lady Susan of moving her hair in order to look at her name badge and asked her: ‘What part of Africa are you from?’ when she replied that she is from Hackney.

On Wednesday, after Miss Fulani published details of their conversation on social media, which was backed up by witnesses, Buckingham Palace announced that

Hussey was resigning her honorary post as a ‘Lady of the Household’ and expressed her profound apologies for the offence caused.

Sources have told said that while there was no doubt that the comments were made, ‘absolutely no malice was intended’.

Multiple sources have told the Mail that she undertook to step aside voluntarily and was not forced to resign.

A source said: ‘She has immense loyalty to the King and Crown and did not want this to embarrass them further.’

Another friend added: ‘Lady Susan is 100 percent being looked after. She is being personally supported in reflection of her age and loyal service. It has been hugely distressing for all concerned and I know the Palace is grateful for the way that she has dealt with this very upsetting situation. She continues to be helped by the unwavering support of her family.’

Her decision to volunteer to immediately resign from her position is being seen internally as an act of great service and loyalty.

Palace officials are hopeful that if Miss Fulani takes up their offer to sit down and discuss the incident with Lady Susan then ‘lessons with be learnt in a spirit of co-operation’.