Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Prince William and Kate Middleton have released their first family Christmas photo as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The family kept it casual in denim.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Princes George, Louis and Princess Charlotte, were captured by photographer Matt Porteous during a walk on their country estate, all five holding hands.

The photo was released just a day before the release of the second part of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries.