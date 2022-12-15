Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Prince Harry has alleged that the leaking of his wife Meghan Markle’s handwritten letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle “caused” her devastating miscarriage.

Meghan wrote the letter to her father in line with the Queen’s advice after he posed for set up paparazzi photos and made negative comments about the royal family in the press.

The letter was subsequently leaked and large chunks of it were printed in Daily Mail. Meghan successfully sued publishers of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), in 2021 after the Mail On Sunday published parts of the “personal and private” letter she had sent to Thomas Markle.

Meghan who opened up on their tragic loss which occurred on the morning they moved into their current home in their new Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, said;

“I was pregnant, I really wasn’t sleeping and the first morning that we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried.”

Prince Harry who commented on the miscarriage said;

“I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did. I watched the whole thing. Now do we actually know the miscarriage was caused by that? Of course, we don’t.

“But bearing in mind the stress that caused, the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw, the miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her.”

The first part of Sussexes’ six-part show has become the streaming giant’s most-watched documentary in a premier week, a spokesman revealed this week, with a staggering 81.55 million hours viewed.