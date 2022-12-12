Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 12, 2022 – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been labelled as “fake” after it emerged that the house where they filmed their Netflix documentary is not actually their home instead it belonged to a man accused of a huge charity fraud.

Viewers had assumed that the couple’s personal chats on the docuseries were shot in their £11m Montecito, California home.

But it has now been revealed that the house belongs to a man involved in a multi-million-dollar fraud scam.

The home, which is just a few minutes’ walk from Harry and Meghan’s home, belonged to Mark Schulhof, who had previously been charged with raking in a whopping £110m pound by defrauding disabled United States veterans.

The scam happened in 2014, and he was forced to pay out around £23m in damages because of his actions involving company Quadriga.

New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman slammed him, and said: “To take the money that people are trying to spend to help disabled veterans just to feed your own overhead and to pay off your executives as Quadriga did here is pretty despicable.”

After it emerged that the house does not belong to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, social media users took to Twitter to slam the couple.

One wrote: “Meghan and Harry are fake about everything, her stories in podcast turned out to be fake, fake photos and lies about Royals.

“When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” And another posted: “Even the house is fake.”