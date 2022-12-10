Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 9, 2022 – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle have reportedly reached the end of the road with the British Royal Family following claims they made in a new Netflix docu-series.

Mirror reported that many in the family believe there is “no way back” into the fold for the couple after their £100million Netflix series.

Prince William is said to be “utterly furious” with his brother for using clips of their mother, Princess Diana for the controversial 1995 Panorama interview which she agreed to do after being conned by BBC reporter Martin Bashir, for the Netflix show.

William previously said it should “never be aired again” and thought it was one thing he and his brother agreed on.

A source said;

“Harry has blatantly gone against his wishes with the Panorama footage. It shows just how little regard there is from the Sussex camp. William will be rightly furious about it.

“He couldn’t have been clearer and this is one thing he would have thought he and Harry were aligned on. It shows the gulf between them couldn’t be wider.”

Insiders also told the publication that the future king said he was also “exasperated” at his brother’s continued criticism two years after he and his wife, Meghan, ditched their royal roles for a new life in California.

But King Charles and the Windsors face serious questions over race after Harry suggested the entire family had an “unconscious bias”, admitting his own attitudes were a “constant work in progress”.

He also spoke of his shame at wearing a fancy dress Nazi costume when he was 20, saying it was “one of the biggest mistakes of my life”. He further recounted how he sought to educate himself by speaking to a rabbi and visiting Berlin to speak to a Holocaust survivor.

Historians in the Netflix series also portrayed the British monarchy as key funders of slavery.

Harry who noted that Meghan’s American roots “clouded” his family’s view of her, added that he he spoke to his family about a “race element” in media criticism of Meghan but was ignored.

Meghan on her own part, said the media was intent on “destroying” her “no matter how good” she was, and that “salacious stories” were “planted” in the lead-up to their wedding in 2018, leaving them to play “whack-a-mole” as articles appeared.

Royal sources also questioned comparisons Harry made between his mother and Meghan when he has said in the past that he had few memories of Diana as he had “blocked them out”.

A source said “selective memory doesn’t quite cover it, does it?” Harry also recalled a private conversation when William asked why Meghan should get “special treatment”.

Recalling how the conversation went, Prince Harry said “some of the members of the family were like, ‘My wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently? Why should she be protected?”

In a barb aimed at Kate, who he once had a great relationship with, Harry said there was a pattern of men in the royal family marrying someone who “fits the mould”. Sources close to William and Kate said the comments were “particularly hurtful”.