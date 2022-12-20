Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 20, 2022 – Husband snatcher and nominated Senator Karen Nyamu Njeri faces expulsion from the UDA party and subsequently Senate following her outbursts in Dubai the past weekend.

National Youth Congress Jephnel Nyakwama Orina has written to UDA Party Leader President William Ruto to compel him to expel the nominated Senator over her conduct.

“As members of the National Youth Congress, we are deeply disappointed and embarrassed by the conduct of the Senator who appears intoxicated and disorderly in what appears to be a nightclub,” Orina said.

“Her actions have brought ridicule and greatly tainted the name and reputation of the Party leader and the party.”

However, UDA Director of Communications Wanjohi Githae has dismissed the letter, saying it is a personal opinion.

According to him, Orina wrote in his capacity and not that of Congress or the Party. This is even as the letter dated December 18 had UDA’s letterhead.

“Misuse of our letterhead. He is not an official,” Wanjohi said.

Nyamu left Dubai revelers entertained after fighting with Edday Nderitu over her baby daddy singer Samidoh.

According to Nyamu, she had spent the previous night with Samidoh yet he wanted her to hide when his wife Edday showed up.

At the club, Karen had jumped on stage dancing to the Mugithii tunes during Samidoh’s performance.

Drama ensued when Karen walked past Samidoh’s security detail demanding to spend time with the artist at the table he was chilling with his wife.

Trending videos reveal a catfight ensued, which didn’t last a while as the security teams were quick to separate the two.

But after the drama, Samidoh chose Edday and even took her to safety as the big-bodied security men yanked Nyamu out.

