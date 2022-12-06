Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – President William Ruto’s Cabinet members have given their contribution to the ongoing drought response appeal by transmitting their entire salary for November to the drought relief kitty.

In a letter sent to the secretary of the National Steering Committee on Drought Response Murimi Murage, the cabinet secretaries confirmed that they have contributed Sh 17.3 million to the kitty.

“A sum total of Seventeen million, three hundred and forty-eight thousand, six hundred and fifty-six shillings, being the sum total of collective contribution of all members of the Cabinet, is being processed and will be wired to the National Drought Mitigation Appeal Fund in due course,” reads the letter dated December 5th, 2022

The decision by the Cabinet to forego its salary was arrived at during its 3rd session held on 29th November 2022 when it was apprised of the drought situation in the country.

The National Steering Committee on Drought Response has received over Sh590 million in just a week after the launch of the appeal for donations to boost ongoing hunger-mitigation measures in the hardest hit regions.

