Friday December 16, 2022 – President William Ruto has said his Government will improve its services to Kenyans living abroad.

Speaking in Washington D.C when he met Kenyans living in the United States on Thursday, Ruto said the newly created State Department for Diaspora Affairs will boost service delivery for Kenyans abroad especially on consular matters.

“We are going to decentralize and use technology to bring as many services as we can online.”

“We know many Kenyans spend hours and days travelling to get consular services.”

The President said the Diaspora was a crucial player in Kenya’s economy.

“When you support your families back home, you are also making a valuable contribution to the economy.”

“Diaspora remittances are now Kenya’s biggest source of foreign exchange,” he added.

The father of the nation said his Government will liaise with Kenyans living in diaspora to create opportunities for millions of jobless Kenyans.

“We are keen to work with you; to utilize your networks to bring investments to Kenya so that we can create opportunities and move our country forward,” Ruto stated.

