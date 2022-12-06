Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – President William Ruto has today appointed 20 judges to the High Court.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) had forwarded 20 names to Ruto for appointment as High Court judges.

In a statement, JSC said they had finalised the evaluation process of the candidates interviewed for the positions.

The JSC said they picked them based on merit, gender, regional balance, and affirmative action.

Among those appointed include Gichohi Patricia, Josephine Mongare, Patricia Nyaundi, Diana Kavedza, Sophie Chirchir, and Mwaisha Said.

Others are Heston Nyaga, John Chigiti, Peter Mulwa, Lawrence Mugambi, Gregory Mutai, Robert Wananda, Samwel Mukira, Francis Ochieng, Fred Mugambi and Dennis Magare.

Florence Macharia, Teresa Achieng, and Aleem Visram have also been appointed.

The JSC advertised for the position of High Court judge on March 14.

