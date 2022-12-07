Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – President William Ruto has instructed parliament to support a motion that will see the creation of the office of the Official Leader of Opposition.

According to impeccable state House sources, Ruto has instructed the Leader of the Majority in Parliament, Kimani Ichungwah, to support the motion that has been tabled by Azimio leaders.

The draft document by the Azimio committee seeks to amend Article 260 of the Constitution to include the office of the leader of opposition under the state office category.

UDA National Chairman Johnson Muthama said: “The President himself has repeatedly stated that he wants a strong opposition to check his government and as a party, we share his vision.

“I’ve not heard of any approach to our side to support that Bill, but if that request comes to me, I will sanction it because for us to have a fair government that serves its people effectively, the opposition must be allowed, and that’s democracy that we all cherish.”

In its proposals, Azimio wants the leader of the official opposition to be allowed to address Parliament annually.

The Office, according to Raila’s camp, will receive funding from the Exchequer. It will also have powers to nominate persons to constitutional statutory commissions.

The official opposition leader will also have immunity from prosecution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.