Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Onyango Alai, has said President William Ruto recently told Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga, to stop opposing him because he is among the founder members of the Orange Party.

According to Alai, Ruto recently told an ODM legislator to tell BABA to stop attacking him because he was among those who founded ODM in 2005 and is even an ODM life member.

“President Ruto recently told someone, “please tell Baba to stop opposing my presidency because I am an ODM founder member. My win is ODM’s win.” Awuoro!,” Alai wrote on his Facebook page.

Ruto and Raila have a history of working together, and the last time they worked together is during the 2007 Presidential election, where Raila won the election but late former President Mwai Kibaki rigged him out.

