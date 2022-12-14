Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Former Cabinet Secretary Kipruto Arap Kirwa has advised President William Ruto on what he should do before creating the Office of the Opposition Leader.

Ruto has already written a memo to the speakers of the National Assembly and the senate notifying them that he is in support of a motion to introduce the Office of the Opposition Leader.

In an interview with K24 on Wednesday morning, Kirwa urged President Ruto to set some bearing rules and restrictions just to ensure that Raila Odinga remains Neutral.

“President William Ruto should be smart enough over handing the Office Opposition leader to Raila Amollo Odinga,” Kirwa said

“This could be a trap to derail Ruto’s Administration. And since he [William Ruto] has decided to create the Office, then he must set some strict Rules,” Kirwa added.

Already, Raila Odinga has objected to the idea, saying the President cannot initiate the amendment to introduce the Office of the opposition leader.

