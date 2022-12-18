Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 18, 2022 – President William Ruto will on Tuesday launch the National Tree Growing and Land Restoration Campaign as part of his administration’s climate action.

The campaign which will be unveiled during a ceremony to be held at the Ngong Hills Forest is part of the government’s ambitious programme aimed at managing, conserving, and expanding forests sustainably towards attaining a minimum 30 percent forest cover nationally by 2032.

“The Government plans to restore 10.6 million hectares of degraded landscapes for improved biodiversity and climate change mitigation and adaptation,” a flyer for the event says.

A joint statement by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry and the Ministry of Energy restated the government’s commitment to achieving land degradation neutrality by 2030 as a commitment to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

“The government has committed to reduce greenhouse gases through the forest sector by 50 percent by 2030, as part of its National Determined Contribution (NDC) to climate change,” the statement released on Sunday read.

President Ruto in October announced a plan to grow five billion new trees as part of his climate change mitigation agenda.

